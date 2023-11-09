Resist actions that’ll undermine democracy, IPAC urges voters in Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi

IPAC

By Luminous Jannamike

The National Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Engr Yabagi Sani, has urged voters in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa to resist actions that could undermine the democratic principles guiding the upcoming off-season elections on Saturday, November 11.

In a press conference on Thursday, Sani emphasized that a vibrant democracy depends on active citizen participation, informed decision-making, and trust in the governing institutions.

“Rebuilding this trust requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders, including political leaders, civil society, and the media,” he stated.

The IPAC Chairman raised concerns about the erosion of trust in the democratic process in Nigeria, which he attributed to increasing political apathy and insecurity.

“Insecurity, whether stemming from insurgency, banditry, or other forms of violence, creates an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty which not only jeopardizes the safety of citizens but also undermines their confidence in the government’s ability to provide security and maintain law and order,” he said.

To restore faith in the electoral process, IPAC introduced an innovative intervention through the Election Results Management System (ERMS).

Sani announced that the ERMS Collation module would commence operation on election day, November 11, 2023, and is capable of displaying the results on its official website.

He further explained that the collated results would be ahead of those of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Ward, LG, and State Collation Centres.

However, Sani called upon political parties to be more patriotic, stating that the activities of political actors perceived as corrupt and prioritizing personal gain over the public good fuel disillusionment and cynicism.

He also underscored the importance of transparent electoral processes and holding political actors accountable for their actions as crucial steps in restoring faith in Nigeria’s democracy.

Furthermore, the IPAC Chairman admonished INEC to work diligently in persuading security agencies to play by the rules of engagement, emphasizing their involvement in the electoral process must be based on professionalism, neutrality, and a commitment to the defence of democracy.

Sani also urged that the citizens should feel secure in their participation in the electoral process, knowing that their safety and security are assured.

“The challenges we face are not insurmountable, but they require a collective effort from all stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

“We must uphold the tenets of our democracy and work towards ensuring that the voice of the people is heard and respected through the ballot box,” he stressed.