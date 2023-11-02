Reps warn airspace stakeholders against substandard operations

By Gift ChapiOdekina

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation Technology has warned critical stakeholders in airspace industries against tendencies that might jeopardize safety standards across the country.

Chairman of the Committee on Aviation Hon. Thomas Eriyetomi gave the warning, Thursday during an interactive session with the Management staff of the Federal College of Aviation Technology Zaria, at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

During the meeting, the Rector of the College, Capt. Modibbo Alkali had informed the lawmakers that their major challenge is funding claiming that under his leadership several awards have been won.

While responding to questions from the Chairman of the committee on what the college is doing to absolve graduating students, he explained that their training times take longer than usual as graduating students from the college are doing extremely well.

The Rector told the lawmakers that his college is fully funded by the federal government adding that some agencies are owing them a huge amount.

He explained that some government agencies such as the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA are owing even as they continuously train and retrain their workforce across the country.

He equally informed the committee that most NEMA staff trained under them are doing perfectly well because of the quality of training they offered.

He was also questioned about the percentage of compliance with the federal character principle which he answered affirmatively.

The Rector stated that his college has existed in the country for 59 years noting that some factors usually cause delays in students’ graduation like bad weather conditions.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the committee had promised his readiness to ensure effective oversight responsibility of the Nigerian Airspace and the aviation sector at large.

Lawmakers during the occasion observed that delaying students in a course that should have been for two years program for three years and above should be discouraged stressing that such inability to meet up should be blamed not on the students but on the college and its lecturers.

They further warned the college not to unnecessarily delay students for years because of their inability to meet up, advising the college on the likelihood of changing the student’s course.