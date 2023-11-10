Reps call for peaceful election in Bayelsa, Imo Kogi

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The House of Representatives has called on the electorate in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States to come out en masse and participate in the November 11, 2023 Governorship Elections.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by Rep. Akin Rotimi, Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs and Rep. Adebayo Balogun, Chairman, House Committee on Electoral Matters in Abuja.

According to them, elections represent an opportunity for citizens to express their preferred choice of leaders and entrust them with the mandate to lead. We therefore call on all eligible voters in the three affected states to take advantage of Saturday’s election to exercise their franchise, and we urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure a free and fair election.

The statement reads “Stakeholders in the electoral process including the political parties and their candidates are urged to play by the rules of the exercise, and our security agencies are encouraged to remain professional and non-partisan in the discharge of their duties.

“The 10th Assembly, House of Representatives, is committed to strengthening our Electoral laws and ensuring enforcement, to deepen our electoral process and serve as a deterrent against electoral malpractices.

Vanguard