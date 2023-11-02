REPAIRS: FG to close Third Mainland Bridge Nov 6

Third Mainland Bridge

THE Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Works, yesterday, said it has perfected plans to carry out comprehensive repairs of Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

In a statement by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. Olukorede Kesha said: “In view of the above, the motoring public is, hereby, notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

“Consequently, the two ramps mentioned above will be closed to traffic by 7am on Monday, November 6, 2023 for five weeks. Motorists are, therefore, advised to cooperate with the traffic management officials by obeying and observing all diversions as directed and are encouraged to use the alternative routes as provided.”