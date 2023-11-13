Rep denies calling for fuel subsidy probe

The Chairman, House Committee on Navy, Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC-Plateau), has denied calling for a probe into the fuel subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu.

Gagdi said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

“The integrity of the media is very important; therefore, it should not be mortgaged or traded for anything.

“There is a misleading story in some sections of the media quoting me to have allegedly said our President, Bola Tinubu, will be probed over the subsidy removal.

“Nothing can be farther than the truth in that news report; I urge the media to be thorough in its reportage and not lose its integrity, especially when it involves translation,” he said.

Gagdi said he was taken aback by the sensational headline, saying that it was aimed at attracting clicks and gaining traction.

The lawmaker said that the story was irresponsible and reckless, saying that he had great regard for Tinubu, which was why he dropped his speakership ambition when he was directed to do so.

Gagdi urged all and sundry to ignore the mischievous and blackmailing headlines and urged media houses to be more circumspect while casting their headlines. (NAN)