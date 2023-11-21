Renewed hope for Super Eagles as Rwanda defeat South Africa in WC qualifiers

Super Eagles of Nigeria got their hopes of qualification for the 2026 World Cup renewed on Tuesday after Rwanda pulled a shocker over South Africa.

Goals from Innocent Nshuti and Gilbert Mugisha ensured the Amavubi Stars defeated Bayana Bayana 2-0 to go top of the group C and throw the group wide open for the qualification spot.

The Super Eagles, who picked up two points from their first two games, now sit only two points behind the table leaders, Rwanda which ensures qualification is still much within reach.

Lesotho and Zimbabwe occupy third place with the same points as Nigeria but have scored fewer goals. Benin Republic is last with one point.

After two matches, the next round of games in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will take place in June 2024. Nigeria will welcome South Africa in a crucial encounter, hoping to revive their dreams of making the global competition after missing out in the 2022 edition.