Rehabs: Lagos to shut Oworonshoki-Adekunle, Adeniji Adele-Adekunle ramps for five weeks

As Sanwo-Olu flags off LMRT flyovers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to close Oworonshoki-Adekunle and Lagos Island (Adeniji Adele)-Adekunle Ramps for repair works.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Thursday, commission the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Red Line Overpass Bridge at Yaba. The flyover aimed at improving traffic flow within the Yaba-Ojuelegba axis into other parts of the state.

On the rehabilitation works, the state Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, who announced this on Wednesday, said the closure is set to commence from 7.00am on Monday November 6, 2023 for a period of five weeks.

Osiyemi said, “In view of the above, the motoring public are hereby notified that the repair works will begin with the ramps connecting Oworoshoki to Adekunle and Lagos- Island (Adeniji Adele) to Adekunle simultaneously.

“Consequently, while the two ramps mentioned above are under closure, the following alternative routes are advised for traffic:”Motorists from Lagos Island heading to Ebute Meta will be diverted to Ilubirin to connect Carter Bridge (Idumota Bridge) to link Iddo inwards Otto/Oyingbo axis and access Herbert Macaulay Way to link their desired destinations.

Motorists from Victoria Island are to go through Bonny Camp to Onikan Marina Bridge, Apongbon to Eko Bridge, Costain to Apapa Road, Railway Compound to Alagomeji, Glover Road to Apena Junction, Herbert Macaulay Way to reach their destinations.

In the same vein, motorists wishing to travel through Adekunle to Ebute- Meta from Lagos- Ibadan are advised to use the following alternative routes: Vehicular movement from Motorways will be diverted to Ikorodu Road (Ojota, Anthony, Onipanu, Fadeyi) and Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way to continue their journeys.

While motorists from Gbagada can go through Anthony Interchange to link Ikorodu Road inwards Jibowu to access Herbert Macaulay Way and link their desired destinations.

Motorists from Apapa-Oshodi Expressway wishing to link Ebute-Meta are advised to link Oshodi Bridge to Town Planning Way to Ikorodu Road and then link their various destinations

“We wish to state that adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed to the construction zones and the various alternative routes/critical points;

“Motorists are therefore enjoined to cooperate with traffic officers, exercise patience and observe safety measures during the palliative works.

“It should be noted that the entire stretch of 3rd Mainland Bridge inward and outward will be open for travel during this period as only the Adekunle ramp will be affected,” Osiyemi affirmed.

The T-shaped flyover takes traffic from Murtala Muhammed Way into Ojuelegba Road and vice versa over the rail tracks.

Traffic into Ojuelegba Road from Murtala Muhammed had been through a rail level crossing and this often led to huge delays for train operations apart from the high potential for accidents with vehicles and pedestrians.

The Yaba flyover is one of the four new flyovers built by the Sanwo-Olu’s administration on the Red Line rail alignment to eliminate vehicular/pedestrian and train traffic interaction.

The flyover will facilitate smooth movement for the Red Line which the Governor had promised residents would commence operations soon.

Speaking on the completion of the flyover, Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo said the overpass bridge will eliminate incessant accidents at level crossings as well as facilitate unhindered movement for the Red line trains which frequency will be very high.

“We have completed the four bridges that we designed for the Red Line. The Yaba Overpass Bridge is one. The others are at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo. The Federal Ministry of Transport has given assurance to start the four they are expected to construct very soon,” she explained.