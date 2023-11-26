Rangers blow chance to close in on Celtic

Rangers needed a 94th minute penalty from James Tavernier to rescue a 1-1 draw at Aberdeen as Philippe Clement’s men missed the chance to close in on Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic’s 1-1 slip up at home to Motherwell on Saturday opened the door to cut a nine-point deficit with two games in hand.

But Rangers end the weekend as they began, eight points adrift of their rivals, after a performance lacking in attacking inspiration at Pittodrie.

Bojan Miovski’s brilliant finish after just 11 minutes gave Aberdeen something to defend for the majority of the game.

The Dons looked set for a second consecutive victory over Rangers until a VAR intervention awarded a penalty for a pull on Connor Goldson.

Tavernier converted for the seventh time already this season from the spot.

Rangers should have still gone on to win the game in added time when Sam Lammers headed a great chance into the arms of Kelle Roos.

But the visitors dropped points in the league for the first time since Clement took charge.

A point leaves Aberdeen still down in ninth, just three points off the bottom.

