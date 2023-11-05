Queeneth Hilbert and the BBL brouhaha

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nollywood actress, Queeneth Hilbert had been embroiled in a bit of controversy over her comment on people who have gone for BBL (Brazilian Butt Lift) in the past few days.

After her comment, which seemed innocuous enough, the blogosphere went crazy with all sorts of interpretations and subjectivity, alluding that the actress must have been referring to her colleagues who have gone under the knife.

A top blog site, according to the actress, was the major culprit who blew the comment out of proportion.

In a video on her Instagram page, Hilbert expressed her displeasure with the site and other blogs, stating emphatically that she was neither referring to her colleagues nor addressing anyone in particular.

Hilbert had written on her Instagram page, “Once they come back from doing their yansh you see them turning their backs anyhow. And some doctors kukuma no get conscience, some of them end up looking like an unknown confused pregnant dinosaur. If you are working on your yansh, save some integrity and money to also work on your senses and brain. Stop behaving like a kid on the Internet, especially when you have kids. Lord have mercy.”

Hilbert said she wished the energy people put behind guessing who she was referring to could be directed at watching her movies on her YouTube channel.

However, we know there’s never smoke without fire.