Prioritize workers’ welfare over politics – Eneukwu, urges NLC

…Says blocking airports Isn’t in Interest of Nation

By Chinedu Adonu

Deputy National Chairman South of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Emma Eneukwu, has tendered a stern appeal to the Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, to reconsider its recent actions.

Chief Eneukwu raised concerns over the organization’s alignment with partisan politics at the expense of its primary mission – safeguarding the welfare of its members.

Eneukwu in a press release issued to journalists in Enugu, acknowledged NLC’s historical role as a champion for workers’ rights and interests but condemned the recent activities of the union that disrupted movement across the nation.

“The NLC must maintain its fundamental role as a protector of workers’ rights and wellbeing, Engaging in partisan politics under the guise of a labour movement distracts from the NLC’s genuine mission and, more importantly, may not be in the best interests of the nation,” Eneukwu emphasized.

He however urged the NLC to refocus its energy and resources on issues of paramount importance, such as advocating for fair wages, workplace safety, and social security.

In addition, Eneukwu reminded them that the upcoming elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states, would provide an opportunity for states to choose their leaders as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has guaranteed free, fair, and credible poll.

“These are issues that profoundly impact the lives of the Nigerian workers that the NLC represents.”

He stated that APC remains open to collaboration with the NLC to address labour-related challenges and advance the collective welfare of Nigerian workers.

“They believe that by adopting a non-partisan stance and refocusing on the welfare of its members, the NLC can effectively serve its constituents and contribute to the overall development of the nation.

“The call is clear: refocus on the welfare of its members and ensure that protests are conducted in a manner that upholds the values of democracy and justice. The future direction of the NLC and its impact on the nation remain topics of significant interest and concern,” he said.