Police arrest man, cleric in Ekiti over rape of minors

…parades thirteen criminal suspects

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Ekiti State Police Command on Thursday paraded a man and Islamic cleric over an alleged rape of minors in the state.

Parading the suspects in Ado-Ekiti, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sunday Abutu said Olomolaye Sesan and his wife, Olomolaye Kehinde were arrested over the rape of a teenager and causing her grievous harm.

According to Abutu, the suspect was alleged to have forcefully had canal knowledge of the teenager several times while the wife was said to have used hot iron on the girl for spending N100 out of the proceeds made for hawking goods.

In a related development, an Islamic cleric Saliu Rasaq, was arrested by the Gender Desk Unit of the Command over the rape of two teenagers that came to him for spiritual assistance.

The police also paraded 10 suspected criminals for various offences ranging from drug trafficking, armed robbery, and conspiracy.

According to Abutu; “On 29/10/2023 at 2050HRS, a gang of armed hoodlums numbering about five forcefully stormed, shot sporadically into the air and attacked the resident of one Kehinde Kazeem located at Oke- Aku, Itapaji Ekiti, in an attempt to kidnap him.

“The armed hoodlums also invaded his shop and cash sum of one hundred thousand naira (#100,000) and other valuables were carted away while attempt made by the hoodlums to kidnap him prooved abortive. Effort made by the Command Rapid Response Squad(RRS) led to the arrest of two suspects, namely: Usman Suleiman and Mohammed Sumonu.

“The Command Operatives, while acting on a credible information and with a view to flush out criminal elements hiding inside Ikere/Ijare forest, discovered a cultivation of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“During search of the farm, one Alfred Macaulay, Promise Odogwu and Chukwuemeka Bright were arrested while other members of the gang took to flight.

“Meanwhile, forty bags containing weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered from the suspects at the scene. Effort is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspect.

“Similarly on 4/11/2023 at about 19:00HRS, a distress call was received that a gang of suspected cultists were having there meeting and initiation inside a building in Oye Ekiti.

“Upon the receipt of the information, the Command Rapid Response Squad Operatives carried out a raid operation where one IGBAYILOLA SEUN, ESAN EMMANUEL and IDOWU ADEBAYO were arrested.

“Investigation revealed that the suspects are illicit drugs peddlers. During a search conducted in their houses and premises, large quantity of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp and other illicit drugs were recovered from them. During interrogation, the suspects confessed to be traders of illicit drugs and gave the identities of other suspects who are currently at large.

“The Command, on 08/11/2023 at about 1200HRS, arrested one OMONIYI AJAYI at Oke-ila Area of Ado-Ekiti for Burgling into two dwelling houses belonging to two different owners along Ilawe road, Ado Ekiti, and carting away some of there belongings.

“Investigation revealed that the suspect burgled the two houses on 06/11/2023 at about 1900HRS alongside his gang members and stole items such as one generator, three seater chair, food stuffs, 12Kg gas cylinder, rug, two side bedstools, clothes and a cash sum of #25000.

“Upon his arrest, some of the stolen items were recovered from him. Further investigation revealed that the suspect was released from prison custody about two months ago after committing similar offence, arrested, arraigned and sentenced to an imprisonment term. Effort is on top gear for the possible arrest of some of his gang members. All the suspects arrested will be arraigned accordingly.”