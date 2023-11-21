Police apprehend impersonator of Delta SSG after defrauding victims of over N10 million

By Akpokona Omafuaire, Ughelli

The police, Tuesday, said its operatives have arrested one Samsom Ibiloma, a 52-year-old Kogi indigene who has defrauded victims of over N10 million while impersonating the Secretary to Delta State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu.

This was revealed in a press statement by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe.

Edafe said the arrest was sequel to a series of complaints received from multiple victims on a suspected fraudster impersonating the secretary to the Delta State government, promising to give them jobs in the State.

He said the Delta State Police Command successfully arrested one Samsom Ibiloma, a member of the syndicate who specializes in impersonating top government officials.

The statement read, “For a long while, this syndicate has been operating under the alias of Hon. Kingsley Emu, the Secretary to the Delta State Government, and defrauding unsuspecting victims seeking for jobs of millions of Naira.

“The Delta State Police Commissioner, CP Wale Abass, being a man of zero tolerance to fraudulent activities and other criminal vices, detailed operatives of the Command’s DECOY Squad, and directed that effort be put into ensuring a meticulous investigation into the matter.

“The Commander CP-DECOY ASP Julius Robinson, while armed with available technically generated intelligence stormed Walter Odili Area by Enerhen Junction in Warri on 1/11/2023, and effected the arrest of the said Samsom Ibiloma, a 52yrs native of Dekina LGA of Kogi State who resides in Warri.

“The suspect confessed to impersonating government officials of repute and influence. He further admitted he has so far defrauded his victims over Ten Million Naira (#10,000,000). The suspects also confessed that the leader of the syndicate is one Stephen Odeemero, whom he claimed to be the mastermind of the crime. The suspect is in custody and effort is on to arrest other fleeing members of the gang.

“The Commissioner of Police calls on residents who have fallen victim to their fraudulent act to visit the command headquarters or the PPRO office.” It added.