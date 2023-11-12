PIA: Ugboland host communities development trust inaugurated 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Board of trustees of Ugboland Host Communities Development Trust, in Ondo state, has been inaugurated with assurance from stakeholders that the vision of the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, will be achieved in the oil-bearing areas.

General Manager Policy, Government and Public Affairs, PGPA, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Mr Esimaje Brikinn in a goodwill message at the inauguration ceremony lauded all stakeholders for their effort in bringing the board to fruition.

Represented by Mr Rilwanu Momodu, Area Manager PGPA’s field operations of Chevron, Brikinn enjoined the communities to sustain the cordial relationship they have with the oil giant, assuring that Chevron will not relent in her roles for the good of the area.

“As you are inaugurated this day as members of the Board of Trustees of the Ugboland HCDT, we ask that you collaborate with us as partners to see our operations benefit all stakeholders.

“As we start this new journey together, we request the continued support of all our stakeholders to ensure that the aims and objectives of the PIA are achieved and the communities around us become more prosperous. With this, we hope to see a new operating environment where partnership triumphs and industry challenges such as oil theft, work disruptions, asset vandalism and insecurity are finally eliminated.

“With the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), a regulatory framework through the Host Community Development Trust (HCDT) provisions of the PIA is now provided to enable the development of our host communities. Chevron Nigeria Limited has therefore transited from the era of GMoU/OMoU to the PIA. “

Chairman of the trust, Mr Suyi Obayelu in his remark said the communities will give the oil giant the required cooperation for the PIA to succeed in the area, urging the company to invest more in the area.

“The collaboration you want from us we will give you a hundred percent. We will also demand from you that everything we need to develop Ugboland will come from you, you give us without wasting time.”

He said the trust will utilize all funds due it for development of the area.

” Whatever funds coming from Chevron we will utilize properly. Chevron should increase their investment in this area as they will bring us more money. We guarantee you that we will give you a peaceful environment.”

Chief Executive, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, Engr Gbenga Komolafe who spoke through Mr Alimi Muritala, Field Coordinator, NUPRC, in Ondo state hailed the communities and other stakeholders for the development trust, appealing for sustainable peace from the area for the PIA to make good impact.

His Imperial Majesty, Oba Fredrick Obateru Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugboland, who was represented by Dr Ibukun Omotehinse assured that the area will sustain the atmosphere of peace to enable Chevron invest more in the area.

“It’s a thing of joy to stand here for His Imperial Majesty. We are happy that we are the first in Yoruba land to champion development of our communities. We are a privileged people.

“If Chevron reduces their investment there will be less funds for community development. Investment by Chevron should continue so that host communities will have more funds.

“We will cooperate with Chevron maximally for activities of exploration to go on. Chevron should also encourage cooperation of host communities.

If issues are raised let’s address them timely, don’t wait for people to react before you take actions.”

Mr Momodu of Chevron in a brief response to some issues raised by some of the speakers also harped on the need for a peaceful environment for the PIA to make substantial impact in the area.

He said they should discourage oil theft and related acts that will impact negatively on the company’s operations in the area.