Photos: Kogi SDP’s candidate Ajaka, supporters storm INEC Headquarters in Abuja  

The Social Democratic Party, SDP, candidate in Saturday’s Kogi State governorship election, Muritala Ajaka, and hundreds of his supporters have stormed the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to protest against the outcome of the election.

Recall INEC on Sunday declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ahmed Usman Ododo winner of the election with 446,237 votes.

The electoral body said Ajaka came in second with a total of 259, 052 votes and that the candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, came third with a total of 46,362 votes.

Vanguard gathered that the SDP candidate and his aggrieved supporters went to the INEC headquarters to express their displeasure with the conduct and outcome of the election.

The protesters asked INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, to resign or declare Ajaka as the winner of the election through the seven-day window provided for scrutiny.

There was heavy security at the INEC headquarters during the protest.

They noted that Kogi Central recorded overvoting across its five local government areas and expressed shock that the results were accepted instead of cancelled.