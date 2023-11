Officials of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and the Department of State Services, DSS, stormed the polling unit of Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State on Saturday.

Melaye is registered at Iluafon quarters, Aiyetoro 1, Ijumu Local Government Area, in Ayetoro-Gbede, Kogi State.