‘Peseiro can’t take Super Eagles to World Cup,’ Timi Dakolo tells NFF

Popular singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo has called out coach Jose Peseiro following the Super Eagles disappointing 1-1 draw against the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Dakolo, while reacting to Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against Lesotho in the World Cup qualifier on Thursday evening, told the NFF he does not believe that coach Peseiro has what it takes to lead Nigeria to the 2026 World Cup.

The singer, in a tweet via his X account, described the Super Eagles’ display as ‘very embarrassing.’

“Dear @thenff, this coach can’t be the best coach available for a country like Nigeria,” he tweeted.

“This is very embarrassing. This man can’t take the Super Eagles to the World Cup. It is actually painful to watch.”

Dear @thenff ,this coach can’t be the best coach available for a country like Nigeria. This is very embarrassing. This man can’t take the Super Eagles to the World Cup. It is actually painful to watch. — Timi Dakolo (@timidakolo) November 16, 2023

Meanwhile, Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro attributed Nigeria’s 1-1 draw against the Crocodiles of Lesotho to bad luck.

His words: “I am sad, of course, disappointed by the result, but my team tried to do the maximum,” he said.

“We had 76% of the ball possession against 24%; the opponents only had two chances to score and scored a goal.

“We had many chances to score. It was bad luck.”

Meanwhile, former Super Eagle defender Ifeanyi Udeze said he was enraged by the “unacceptable” result.

“This was our first World Cup qualifier in front of the home fans, and we couldn’t beat Lesotho.

“This was a match not against Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, or Ghana. This was a loss.”

Nigeria will square off against Zimbabwe in their next World Cup qualifier on Sunday.