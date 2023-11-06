Pensions: Ex-govs should emulate Daniel, Dankwambo — Falana

CHAIRMAN of the Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond, Mr Femi Falana, SAN, yesterday, urged former governors to emulate Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibrahim Danwanbo for stopping the pension paid to former governors in Nigeria.

Falana, in a statement, said since the courts has ruled against former governors receiving pensions, they ought to obey court orders.

He said: “In suit number FHC/L/CS/1497/2017 (Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) v Attorney-General of the Federation) filed at the Federal High Court, the plaintiff challenged the constitutional validity of the scandalous pension paid to former governors in Nigeria.

“In a landmark judgment delivered on November 26 2019, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo (now retired) declared the payment of the pension illegal and unconstitutional. Consequently, the Court ordered the Accountant-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to recover the life pensions collected by former governors serving as Senators and Ministers.

“Similarly, in suit NO: NICN/JOS/26/2016 (Alhaji Garba Umar v Taraba State Government) Justice K. I. Amadi of the National Industrial Court declared as null and void the payment of pension and gratuity to former governors and deputy governors. The pension was provided for in Taraba State Governor and Deputy Governor’s Pension Law 2015.

“In compliance with both judgments, Senators Gbenga Daniel and Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo have requested the governors of Ogun and Gombe States, respectively, to stop paying them the scandalous pension.

“This is highly commendable at a time when not less than 20 former governors in the executive and legislative branches of government are receiving double salaries

“In view of the foregoing, we call on Senator Akpabio and other former governors in the executive and legislature to emulate the example of Senators Daniel and Dankwambo by rejecting the payment of the illegal pension forthwith.”