PDP Women Leaders: Morah, Aneni, others pay condolence to Effah-Attoe family

By Chris Onuoha

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Southeast Zonal Women Leader, Barrister Ifeyinwa Morah, alongside other Zonal Women Leaders; Chief Mrs Josephine Anenih and Dr Princess Bolanle Ogundiran including other women leaders in the country have paid a condolence visit to the family of late Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe.

The late Stella Effah-Attoe, former Commissioner for Education in Cross River State and former PDP National Women Leader passed away recently after a brief illness.

The group, during the visit commiserated with the bereaved family and urged them to take heart, saying their late matriarch lived a worthy life, leaving legacies behind for which she would be remembered.

Barr. Morah in her speech, extol the courage and leadership dexterity of the late PDP Women Leader.

She said, “We are even more pained taking cognizance of the giant roles she played in not only uniting the party but making it a viral opposition to deepen the root of our democratic journey.

“As a consummate leader and dexterous, she always brought to bear, her rich background as a professor of African History and Gender Studies, in solving seeming knotty issues of governance.

“We are confident that her legacies in driving the welfare of women in our country will remain an indelible landmark in our historic journey,” Morah said.