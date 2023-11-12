PDP supporters celebrate early lead in Bayelsa

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Security has been heightened around the Bayelsa office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, venue of the collation of results of the Saturday governorship poll.



Armed soldiers, policemen and personnel from other sister agencies backed by armoured personnel carriers were stationed at the three points leading to the complex.

Interestingly, the perimeter of the security dragnet has since assumed a carnival-like atmosphere with music blaring from a sound system mounted on a Toyota Hilux van draped with a poster of Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The celebrants who are mainly supporters of the PDP have turned the road into a dance arena over their party’s early lead.

INEC has so far released the results from Kolokuma-Opokuma, Ogbia and Yenagoa LGAs with the PDP leading.