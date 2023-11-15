PDP says it’ll review Appeal Court’s ruling affirming Sanwo-Olu’s victory

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State, says it will review the Appeal Court’s ruling which affirmed Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as the winner of the March 18 Governorship Election in the state.

The party said this in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, on Wednesday in Lagos.

Amode said the party would not relent in its efforts of taking all necessary measures to promote democracy.

“The party is in the process of reviewing the judgement of the Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, which dismissed the main issues raised by the governorship candidate of our party, Dr AbdulAzeez Adediran, also known as Jandor, on the judgment given by the Lagos State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

“While we refrain from providing a detailed analysis of the judegment at this juncture, we urge our dedicated supporters to maintain composure and abstain from any activities that may disrupt the harmony and order of our society.

“As a party, we are committed to undertaking a meticulous review of the judgment upon receipt of the Certified True Copy, and subsequently, we will issue precise directives to our legal team,” Amode said.

According to him, there is no doubt that the tenets of democracy are at the core of the party’s values, and that the PDP remains dedicated to fostering an inclusive society that serves the interests of all its citizens.

“We firmly believe that the appropriate avenue for addressing our concerns is through the legal process.

“We are unwavering in our resolve to pursue our case until it reaches a just and lawful resolution.

“We retain utmost confidence in the people of Lagos State, who rightfully deserve the very best.

“Our party is steadfast in its dedication to serving the populace to the fullest extent should the opportunity arise,” the PDP spokesman said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the tribunal had earlier on Sept 25 dismissed Adediran’s petition against Sanwo-Olu’s victory.

Displeased with the verdict, on October 13, Jandor filed 34 grounds of appeal challenging the judgement of the tribunal.

But the Court of Appeal on Wednesday dismissed issues raised by the PDP candidate against the judgement of the election tribunal