PDP Governors Forum hails Diri’s victory

…commends INEC for ensuring the integrity of the process

John Alechenu, Abuja

The PDP Governors’ Forum under the leadership of Sen. Bala Mohammed, has congratulated Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on his re-election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director General of the Forum, Hon CID Maduabum, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The Forum believes that good stewardship by the Governor in his first term in office won the people’s votes. It was a well-fought and well-deserved victory.

“A victory and validation for hard work, good governance engendered by enthroning a culture of peaceful coexistence, unity, progressive and people-oriented, and people drove agenda.

“PDP–GF commends Governor Diri for his fair-mindedness and even spread of infrastructural projects to all sections and segments of the State in his first term.

“The Forum also notes the Governor’s peace initiatives across the State and party immediately on assumption of office in 2019, which created the enabling environment for his developmental projects and programmes to thrive.

“We are confident that Senator Diri would continue to deliver life-changing dividends of democracy to the indigenes and residents of the State, who affirmed their choice by voting for him again at the polls.

“We commend the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for ensuring the integrity of the election through the proper usage of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in instilling public confidence in the electoral process.

“The Forum urges the Bayelsa Governor to continue his famed magnanimity in victory.

“The Forum expresses its heartfelt appreciation to all PDP Governors for the massive backing to Governor Diri before and on the day of the election.

“The Forum was indeed represented on the ground by the physical presence in the State in solidarity, led by the Chairman PDP Bayelsa Presidential Campaign Council, Gov. Kefas Agbu of Taraba State, Governors Oborevwori of Delta State, Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and under the general direction of Governor Bala Mohammed, the Forum Chairman.

“The Forum expresses its heartfelt appreciation to the great people of Bayelsa State for taking their destiny in their hands by their massive support for their beloved son at the election.”