Party agents fight at Imo collation centre

Two party agents engaged in a hot battle early Sunday morning at the Imo State Collation Centre in Owerri, the state capital.

The collation, led by the returning officer, Prof Abayomi Fasina, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University in Oye, Ekiti, began at 2:40 am on Sunday.

Controversies have trailed the process since it started making the party agents to protest, which led to an a question by one of the agents saying, “Where are we rushing to?”

It degenerated into a physical fight between two party agents as the collation continued. Both were, however, banished from the venue.

The names of the agents involved could not be determined at the time of filing this report.