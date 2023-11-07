Owo old students donate projects worth N100m to school

— Marks 60th anniversary

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Owo High school, Owo, Ondo state, Old Students Association, OHSOSA, has donated projects worth over N100m to the school.

Addressing newsmen, ahead of it’s 60rh anniversary, the President of the association, Dr Foluso Falaye, said in Owo, that ” the School is wearing a new look – in the past few months, the Alumni has put in building and structures of over N100 million.

Falaye listed the projects to include , the JSS 3 Block by the North America Chapter, renovation of Chemistry laboratory equipment, furniture etc, provision of 30 fans , rehabilitation and renovation of SS3 block—3 Classrooms and an office.

Others include the renovation of Biology and Physics Laboratories – replacement of exterior 16 windows, 4 doors, and painting, provision of the borehole, Principal office/Admin block, Volleyball and badminton courts, solar-powered street lights and the provision of 20 Magnetic boards with markers

Falaye added that the association also constructed the SS2 Science & Arts Block, renovated the JSS1 Block & Corpers apartment, renovated the Physics laboratory (interior), constructed the

ultramodern restrooms,2.5 million naira support for ICT training of teachers and students (training targets 200 students and 50 teachers, provision of 41 Marker boards (Class 1993), provision of executive tables and chairs for the teachers (Class 1994), 28 pairs of a football jersey and a trophy for the novelty match, provision of 2000 desks and chairs, renovation of staff room amongst others.

The President lauded the vision of the founder, the late Pa Michael Adekunle Ajasin, who was a former governor of the state for “providing sound education to the teaming children from all over the country was legendary and second to none.

“His lifestyle in his lifetime remains a glowing example of excellent leadership and citizenship spirit. We are all proud to be a product of this highly distinguished leader.

“His dedication and relentless commitment to our education equipped us with knowledge and skills that have undoubtedly paved the way for our achievements in various fields.

“Our school not only nurtured our intellect but also instilled in us the values of integrity, discipline, compassion, and perseverance.

“These values are what set the students apart and enable us to confidently manoeuvre through the challenges life throws our way. It is heartening to see that these values continue to be at the core of our alma mater’s ethos.

“Our association aims to contribute positively to our school community, providing scholarships, mentoring programs, and supporting initiatives that promote academic and extracurricular development.

The chairman of the anniversary committee, Prince Amakaye Ojomo, lauded the state government for the construction and tarring of the roads in the School.

Ojomo, who spoke through his vice, Temilola Alade-Ojo, said that all the projects would be commissioned on the 11th of November.

He added that the anniversary will run from November 6 through 12.

The Association also has proposed projects which include the renovation of the School Hall, Construction of the Main Gate, Library and Ultra modern hall and event Center through fundraising.

The 60th Anniversary activities will run from Monday 6th November 2023 and will involve a variety show, Walk, Exhibition, career & mentoring day, Novelty match, Dinner and awards and will climax with Jumaat and Church Thanksgiving services on Friday and Sunday respectively.