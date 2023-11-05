Over 200 persons for media/devt conference in Abuja

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Stakeholders in the media and other sectors will gather at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja for the Media and Development Conference 2023 (#MDC23) to be hosted by the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development with the support of other media-friendly organizations.

As participants gear up for the conference, the organizers in a statement by CJID Communications said, “The Media and Development Conference promises to be an exceptional and insightful opportunity to discuss topics concerning media, digital innovation, and sustainable development.”

The statement urged participants who would be both in-person and online to “Come ready to learn, engage and network,” as the event which would have over 200 participants will “foster discussions on media innovations, technological advancements, and tools aimed at bolstering the media profession while addressing its sustainability challenges.”

The statement stressed that the conference which will take place from the 13th to the 15th of November, 2023 “will explore how emerging technologies, such as AI and digital disruption, present opportunities and challenges for the future of democracy in Africa.”