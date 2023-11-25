Our multicultural diversity, our strength, says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima says Nigeria’s multicultural diversity should be seen as a source of strength rather than division.

Shettima said this on Saturday at the 37th annual Akesan Day in Iperu Remo, Ogun State, and also called for a more united country.

He said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration recognised the roles of traditional institutions in navigating the intricacies of the country’s diversity.

He added that the administration would always prioritise activities that are designed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of all the tribes in the country.

Shettima said that festivals like Akesan Day, which seeks to foster unity and progress in the Iperu Remo community and the country at large, remain commendable for helping to strengthen national cohesion while also serving as a rallying point for greater development.

“The Akesan Day provides an opportunity to reiterate the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give priority to our traditional institutions in navigating the intricacies of our diversity.

“The commitment as articulated by Tinubu stands firm, and we pledge our assurance to ensure positive transformation in the lives of Nigerians.

“This festival, like the ones before it, seeks the unity of the country. Ogun State has always been a source of celebration of enduring cultural heritage and values that enhance unity and development.

“We are here to thank you for reminding us of the roles of sociology and economics in cultural celebration in nation-building.

“Our diversity is a source of strength, not division. It is a testimony to our adaptability as a people,” he said.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, speaking at the event, said that his administration would continue to build on his achievements to make life far better for the residents of the state.

Abiodun described this year’s Akesan Day celebration as a double celebration for him, having won his re-election tribunal case at the Appeal Court in Lagos on Friday.

He noted that he could only pay back the support and cooperation his government had so far received by pursuing projects and policies that would further uplift the well-being of the people.

NAN reports that other dignitaries in attendance include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass; Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwoolu; Gov Yaya Bello of Kogi; Gov Abdulrasak AbdulRahaman of Kwara; and former governor of Ogun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, among others. (NAN)