Osun gov dragged to court over board dissolution

Gov Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar

GOVERNOR Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has been dragged before the National Industrial Court over the illegal dissolution of statutory boards constituted by his predecessor.

Governor Adeleke had dissolved four statutory boards, including the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, OSSIEC, Judiciary Service Commission, Civil Service Commission and the Osun State House of Assembly Service Commission.

The Governor also constituted and inaugurated new members of the commissions following confirmation of his nominees by the House of Assembly on Monday.

Board Chairmen and members of the dissolved commission in separate suits before the Ibadan division of the Industrial Court sought the court to declare their dissolution as illegal, ultra vires and unconstitutional.

Olusegun Oladitan (OSSIEC), Babafemi Olatunji (Civil Service Commission), Adebayo Waliyu (Judicial Service Commission) and Awolola Abiodun (House of Assembly Service Commission) through their counsel, Kunle Adegoke, SAN, asked the court to compel the government and its agents to reinstate the boards to complete its five years tenure.

While three board Chairmen and members urged the court to order the defendants to pay their salaries and emoluments from November 2023 till the expiration of their tenure and also demanded damages to the tune of N500million, OSSIEC board chairman and members urged the court to declare refusal to pay their salary and emoluments from November 2022 as illegal.

The defendants in the originating summons are Governor of Osun State, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in the state; Commissioner for Finance and the Osun State House of Assembly.