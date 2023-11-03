Onne Customs intercepts pistol, 9 containers, collects N38bn in October

Onne Customs boss Imam, handing over the seized pistol to the representative of the State Police Commissioner

By Eguono Odjegba

The Port Harcourt Customs Area 2 Command Onne impounded a total of nine containers for allegedly contravening extant probation laws, in addition to the interception of a lone pistol with live cartridges said to have been concealed in an imported vehicle.

Briefing newsmen in Onne earlier today, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Baba Imam revealed that two suspects arrested in connection with the pistols and kept in custody will be handed over to the State Police Command for further investigation and possible prosecution.

He disclosed that the command impounded a total of nine containers between January and October 2023; owing to various violations of the extant laws.

Comptroller Imam further disclosed that the command generated a total of ₦246,025,872,903.80 between January and October 2023, which is ₦44,145,889,008.65 over and above the amount generated within the corresponding period of 2022.

The impressive performance also saw the command raking in over N38 billion for the month of October 2023 alone, thus exceeding its monthly revenue target of N28 billion with over N10 billion.

A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, SC Benjamin Loba said, “It is pertinent to state here that the Command realized the sum of over 38 billion Naira for the month of October alone, exceeding its monthly revenue target of 28 billion naira with an increment of over 10 billion naira.”

On the impounded pistol, the statement said, “Part of our event today is for you to witness the handover of a pistol, 100 pieces of 9mm ammunition and two suspects in our custody in connection to the pistol and ammunition to the Nigerian Police.

“On the 26th of October 2023, in the course of examination of an imported container from the United States which was declared to contain household effects and one used vehicle, was found to contain one pistol and 100 rounds of ammunition. The operatives of the Customs Intelligence Unit attached to the group of examination officers were instrumental to the discovery of the Pistol and 100 rounds of live ammunition concealed within the vehicle.

“Consequently, two suspects have been arrested in connection to this importation. The pistol, ammunition as well as the two suspects shall all be handed over to the Nigerian Police Force shortly after this press briefing, as criminal cases relating to our collaborative functions with other government agencies are handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and prosecution”, he said.