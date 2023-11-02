One truck park functional at Lekki Port

By Godwin Oritse

THERE are indications that one of the 13 truck parks approved by both the Lagos State and the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, is currently functioning, but others are unable to take off due to non-availability of lands upon which the parks could be constructed.



Disclosing this at meeting with some stakeholders of the Lekki Port, Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Hon. Seun Osiyemi, said the government is looking into the approval granted these truck parks and why they were not yet operational.



Osiyemi also said that the government will want to know why these approvals have not been translated into action and see how it can come in to assist in anyway.



Osiyemi said: “You see when you create value, you can put a price to it, if people cannot see what you want to sell, they will contest the price.



“I focus more on solutions than problems. From what my man is telling me is that they were given provisional approval to go and clear and set up the place. So we need to go back and find out what the problem is”.