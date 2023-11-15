One killed, 4 arrested as cultists clash in Ozoro

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —THERE was pandemonium in Ozoro, headquarters of Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, on Monday, as one person was killed in a cult clash between two rival cult groups with police arresting four suspects.

Sources said the rivalry cult groups suspected to be members of Eiye Confraternity and Vikings were said to have engaged in a shootout for several hours on Monday night.

The incident led to grounding of commercial activities as traders and business owners in the community closed shops to avoid being victims of looters, who may want to cash in the melee to invade the shops.

A security leader, who pleaded anonymity confirmed to Vanguard that one person was killed contrary to rumours of many deaths.

According to him, “there was a cult clash on Monday, the cult people attacked themselves. The information available is that there was a clash between Eiye and Vikings.

“They were shooting at each other. One death was recorded, while four suspects were arrested.”

Bright Edafe, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident in an SMS, saying: “One dead, four suspect arrested.”

