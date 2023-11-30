Onana must improve after UCL error – Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has charged André Onana ‘to do better’ even as he insisted that the goalkeeper was not the only one to blame for his team’s draw at Galatasaray.

Onana made a howler when he allowed in Hakim Ziyech free kicks on either side of half-time as the Turkish team fought back to claim a 3-3 draw on Wednesday, leaving United on the brink of elimination from the Champions League.

On whether the Cameroonian needed some talking to for an improved performance, Fernandes said: “He knows how to deal with these moments. He has to do better on the pitch as we all do. We should have done more to have taken a better result. It’s not just because of him that we got this negative result. We all have to take responsibility for what we do, me first.”

United manager Erik ten Hag backed Onana after the game, saying: “It is not about individuals… it is always about the team.”

Fernandes reckoned with him, “We all need to know that we have to improve and that there are things to improve. We are making many mistakes in the Champions League and it’s costing us.”