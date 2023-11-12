Olubadan deposes community head, bans him from using beads

Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Sen. Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II, has deposed a community head, Chief Jelili Oyetunde Alao.

Alao was also banned from using any paraphernalia of office as a community head.

In a letter conveying the revocation order dated 31st October, 2023 signed by the Secretary of Olubadan Advisory Council, Mr. Kamorudeen Liasu, aside the non- existence of the village, the embattled Baale was alleged to have been involved in indiscriminate sale of family and other people’s lands in the community.

According to the letter, Alao was also accused of masterminding unlawful arrest of people in the community by the police, thereby creating tension and unrest among residents of the area.

The revocation letter recalled that when the Baale was invited by the Oluyole Traditional Council to defend himself on the allegations, he was unable to deny any of them, a development said to have resulted in the Council’s authority to write to the Olubadan, supporting the removal of the Baale in the letter dated 9th October, 2023 in order not to dent the good image of the Olubadan institution.