Olori Janet Afolabi receives award for supporting rural women with no-interest loan

Olori Janet Afolabi, CNN award winning journalist and Queen of Apomu Kingdom has emerged as the Most Outstanding Innovative Humanitarian Personality of the Year, at the 7th Prestige Excellence Award and Lecture.

The award was given to Olori Afolabi for the innovative nature of the financial aid she gives to indigent and vulnerable market women in Apomu, headquarters of the Isokan local government area of Osun state.

Olori Afolabi is the first Royal Queen in Nigeria to come up with a “No Interest Loan For Rural Women.”

Since 2020, Olori Afolabi has been assisting many women with no-interest loans in order for them to expand their businesses or start new ones.

The financial aid began after the Covid-19 lockdown when many businesses were devastated.

Olori Afolabi said she started the programme as a simple act of kindness. “But today it has become my flagship project,” she said.

She dedicated the award to God for using her as a vessel to drive financial development in her community.

The award took place on November 12, at the Civic Centre, Ozumba Mbadiwe Road, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The award is the brain child of Prestige News Online and Prestige International Magazine. It is dedicated to extolling the virtue of hard work and uncommon achievements.

Wale Abiodun, Executive Director, Prestige Excellence Award and Lecture said the award is also aimed at celebrating and honouring deserving individuals, corporate bodies professional institutions that have made remarkable impacts in society.