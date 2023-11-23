Olokpo App: Now technology takes you where to eat

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

In a locally inspired mobile application, known as Olokpo, technology is now leading people where to get the best meals.

Olokpo, (Olopo in real etymology), is a Yoruba word for “those who cook good food”. As technology is trying all ways to get entrenched into the consciousness of people, developers of this app have taken advantage of the local word to bring tech value to an area dominated by common people.

In Nigeria, and generally Africa, food vendors are common but what has always remained a problem is a sure bet to where one can get the cuisine that satisfies a given taste.

That is exactly the service Olokpo is said to render. What the app typically does is link those who are looking for a definite taste or cuisine to those who can satisfy that appetite.

Olokpo transforms the smartphone into a culinary hub, allowing users to explore a world of catering possibilities. It connects those planning a special event or craving for good meal in the comfort of their homes to perfect caterers of choice, using a map-based interface. Users of the app are exposed to a variety of talented caterers near them.

However, Olokpo isn’t just about making life easier for food lovers; it’s also a platform where talented caterers can showcase their skills and earn a living doing what they love. It provides caterers with a thriving marketplace to connect with clients and earn a fair wage for their culinary expertise.

Like in all spheres of the Nigerian economy where technology has made an intervention, this genre of hospitality business is about to get technology-enabled values.

Courtesy of the ingenuity of a young Delta lady, Jennifer Onose, married to an Edo husband, those who are at the rung of the ladder in hospitality business are on the way to hit the limelight.

Onose leads a team of innovators from a technology company known as Faiken Dawn group, who developed this app.

And, when an idea is right, it will attract people of immense value. At the moment, it has been announced that a profound Nollywood actress and screen diva, Mercy Johnson has agreed to be the brand influencer.

Johnson will use her huge followership on social media, including Facebook, X, (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to promote the app and get it popularised for the benefit of all.

Onose said the target is not only food lovers in Nigeria but everybody across Africa and beyond.

The app, which is ready for download in Android, IOS and other operating systems is said to be available for people in Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana.

According to her, “Olokpo ensures that both clients and caterers enjoy a hassle-free experience. Secure payment methods are integrated into the app, ensuring that transactions are smooth and reliable.

“Our app’s user-friendly design ensures that even the most tech-challenged individuals can easily navigate through a world of catering possibilities

“Whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner party, a lavish wedding reception, or a corporate conference, Olokpo connects you with caterers who can deliver culinary experiences to remember. We believe that exceptional catering should be accessible to everyone, no matter the occasion.