Olamide inspired my ‘pen game’ – Mayorkun

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adewale Emmanuel popularly known as Mayorkun, has revaled that YBNL boss, Olamide inspired his pen game.

In a recent video shared on his Snapchat page, the ‘Cheche Crooner’ hailed Olamide’s impact on his lyrical prowess and stated that Baddo helped him realise that good songwriting doesn’t always have to be in English.

He captioned the video with the words, “Na Baddo [Olamide] make me know say pen game no be by English o! IYKVK.”

In the video, Mayorkun, while freestyling, said he picked the words from one Olamide song ‘Mu Emu’ which was released in 2013.

Mayorkun last month released an EP, Love… For Free.