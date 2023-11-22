Ohanaeze canvasses FG’s posthumous award for Nwabueze, Ebigwei

By Dennis Agbo

The Apex Igbo Socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has canvassed for the federal government’s posthumous awards for its departed heroes.

The group particularly, sought a national posthumous honour for its pioneer Secretary General and constitutional lawyer, the late Prof Ben Nwabueze.

Unveiling condolence registers for two prominent Igbo sons; Prof Ben Nwabueze and Dr Sylvanus Ebigwei, who passed on recently, the incumbent Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amb Okey Emuchay stated that apart from serving Nigeria as a minister for Education, Nwabueze also served Nigeria in other capacities.

Emuchay noted that the eminent constitutional lawyer was the longest-serving Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo occupying the position for many years.

Nwabueze died after an illness on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 94.

Ebigwei was Vice President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo for Delta State in 2017.

Opening their condolence registers at GRA Enugu National Secretariat of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Wednesday, Emuchay stated that both men served Ndigbo and Nigeria, meritoriously.

He disclosed that Ohanaeze would during next year’s Igbo Day celebrations slated for Owerri, Imo State, give the duo deserving awards in the Igbo Hall of Fame.

The Ohanaeze scribe therefore urged the federal government to find it expedient to honour Nwabueze who was a national figure.

“At the Igbo Day, September 29, next year, these two great sons of Igbo Nation will also be honoured by Ohanaeze. And our prayer is that the Federal Government in their wisdom, at some point, would find it important to give them proper recognition, posthumously, because of the roles they played in nation building,” Emuchay said.