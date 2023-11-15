Ogun shuts firm over environmental pollution

By James Ogunnaike

THE Ogun State government, yesterday, said it has shut down an agro-processing company, Supreme Agro Limited in Igbesa, Ado-Odo/Ota local government area, over industrial pollution.

The Commissioner for Environment, Ola Oresanya, who ordered the closure of the company, said it was found guilty of industrial pollution, multiple complaints from the Igbesa community.

Oresanya said: “This is a very selfish and callous behavior on the part of the company because the waste water contains hazardous components, such as heavy metals in them as well as carcinogenic materials and chemicals which when they get to the environment becomes injurious to the people leading to unwarranted deaths.”