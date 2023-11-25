Ogun guber: I’ll reclaim my mandate at Supreme Court – Adebutu

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 election in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has expressed optimism of reclaiming his mandate at the Supreme Court.

Adebutu, who stated this while reacting to the Appeal Court judgement on Friday, where he got ‘minority judgement’, described it as the pathway to victory.

Adebutu, in a statement signed by Director of Media, Ladi Adebutu Campaign Organisation,

Afolabi Orekoya, noted that the judiciary at higher level is gradually considering the merits of the petition, unlike the lower court that chose to address technicalities in place of merit.

The statement read, “having received the Appeal Court Judgement on Ogun State Governorship election on Friday in Lagos, we could gladly see that true justice is on the way and the hope of reclaiming the mandate of the good people of Ogun state is drawing nearer”.

“The appeal judgement that can be described as the pathway to victory resolved unanimously, five out the eight issues in our favour, only one issue in favour of the respondents ( Dapo Abiodun and APC) while the other two issues were resolved in ratio two to one”.

“We are indeed glad and hopeful that the judiciary at higher level is gradually considering the merits of the petition unlike the lower court that chose to address technicalities in place of merit. Obviously, that human decision has no place in our rule of law and cannot stand. It is however heartwarming that the appeal court resolved all the issues”.

Adebutu commended the courage and boldness of Hon. Justice Jane Inyang who delivered the minority judgment that was well detailed and true to the provisions of the rule of law, stressing that “if our courts can emulate the uprightness of Hon. Justice Jane Inyang, there will be a great hope for a greater Nigeria and democracy”.

“The judgment which sacked the incumbent Governor, recalled his certificate of return and ordered INEC to organize a rerun within 90 days in the affected 92 polling units where election was cancelled due to violence and election malpractices.

“This reputable judge also said that INEC should not have made a declaration on the March 18th Governorship election, a fact that is enshrined in the electoral act considering the margin of lead rule.

“It should be crystal clear to the placeholders in government of Ogun State that they need not to rejoice over nothing as what they enjoy now is temporal and can not last because the truth will still prevail”

“We call on all the good people and stakeholders in Ogun State to celebrate Hon. Justice Jane Inyang as a role model for true justice and pray for more of such courageous Justices as we move up the ladder.

Adebutu, while commending his supporters for their tenacity and unwavering faith in the cause of justice, he said he does not take their efforts, loyalty and prayers for granted.

“We remain committed to our vision of a brighter future for our beloved State.

“As we continue this legal battle to the top of the ladder, please remain steadfast, the truth will ultimately prevail, and the will of the people will be acknowledged”.