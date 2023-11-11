Off-season poll: Deployment already paying off in Bayelsa –Police

The Nigeria Police Force said deployment of police officials has already been paying off ahead of the governorship election in Bayelsa state.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, stated this in an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said, “I am sure that the DIG in charge of election in Bayelsa State has reacted to that. There was a protest in Bayelsa, but I don’t know much about it. Every Nigerian read it in the news and the DIG had reacted to that. So there is no cause for alarm. Everybody has the right to protest.

“There are very senior officers on the ground. The senior officers on the ground were able to assess the situation and respond properly. I am sure that they have taken a right decision in Bayelsa. I can assure you that our deployments are already paying off.”

The Force PRO was speaking on the heels of the recent protest in Bayelsa State.

On Friday Police officers dispersed some women who stormed the command headquarters in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, demanding the removal of the Commissioner of Police, Tolani Alausa.

The women accused Tolani Alausa of bias.

But Adejobi said that there is no cause for alarm with regard today’s governorship election in Bayelsa State.