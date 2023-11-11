Off-season elections: Uploading of results to IReV in progress

The uploading of results from polling units for Saturday’s governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo is in progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as of 5:55 pm, 1,417 polling unit results for Bayelsa, representing 63.15 per cent of the 2,244 expected polling unit results, had been uploaded by INEC.

NAN reports that the results were uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) designated portal.

For Imo, 2,899 out of 4,720 expected polling unit results, representing 60.93 per cent, were so far.

Also, 1,914 out of 3,508 polling unit results, representing 54.56 per cent of the governorship election results for Kogi, had been uploaded on the INEC portal. (NAN)