Off-season elections: Sylva, wife cast ballots at PU 4, Brass LGA of Bayelsa

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Bayelsa state, Timipre Sylva, and his wife, Alanyingi have cast their ballots at Polling Unit 4, Dukuraku Central Open Space, Okpoama, Ward 4, Brass Local Government.

Voting had earlier commenced after about three hours of delay in Okpoama Ward of the Brass Local Government Area.

Okpoama Ward Polling Unit-4 has 17 polling centers and is the electoral ward of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Timipre Sylva.

Recall that accreditation and voting across the ward commenced at about 11 a.m. after the initial delay in the sorting and distribution of electoral materials to the 17 polling centers.

Already, people have taken queues to vote for the governorship candidate of their choice in an orderly manner.

The area was calm as security personnel, party agents, and INEC officials went about their normal duties.

A community leader, Chief Nathan Sobote, who voted at polling center 6, Okpo play ground, frowned at the delay in the arrival of voting materials but commended the peaceful atmosphere in the area.

A total of 16 candidates, including two women, will slug it out in the off-cycle election in Bayelsa.

The election has been described as a two-horse race between the incumbent, Douye Diri, and a former governor of the state, Sylva.

Diri, who is seeking a second term in office, is running on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Sylva, who relies on the strength of the ruling party at the center.