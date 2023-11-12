Off-season elections: INEC officials arrive collation centre in Bayelsa 

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC have arrived at the result collation centre for the just concluded governorship election in Bayelsa State.

The State Returning Officer, Kuta Farouk, the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Obo Effanga, INEC National Commissioner, May Agbamuche are already seated.

The State Commissioner of Police, Tolani Alausa is also seated.

The collation is expected to commence soon.

Meanwhile, security has been heightened around the INEC office.

Armed soldiers, policemen, and personnel from other sister agencies backed by armored personnel carriers were stationed at the three points leading to the complex.

The perimeter of the security dragnet has since assumed a carnival-like atmosphere with music blaring from a sound system mounted on a Toyota Hilux van draped with a poster of Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

The celebrants who are mainly supporters of the PDP have turned the road into a dance arena over their party’s early lead.

INEC has so far released the results from Kolokuma-Opokuma, Ogbia and Yenagoa LGAs with the PDP leading.