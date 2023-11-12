Off-season elections: INEC concludes collation in Imo as Uzodimma leads

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC said collation of Saturday’s Imo governorship election results from the 27 council areas of Imo state, has been concluded.

The state collation and returning officer, Abayomi Fasina, stated this at the INEC’s office, in Owerri, after announcing the final results from the Mbaitoli Council area.

Fasina asked for a break which will last for an hour, after which the final results and a winner will be declared.

According to the INEC results of the 27 council areas of the state declared, however, the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, was leading.

Uzodimma was followed by the governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the Labour Party, LP; Senator Athan Achonu and Senator Samuel Anyanwu respectively.

Details later …