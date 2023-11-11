Off-season election: Soldiers bar policemen escorting politician

Soldiers barred some policemen from allegedly escorting a politician in a three-vehicle convoy during the election at a checkpoint at Agbadu Bunu village in Kaba/Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State on Saturday.

The convoy, comprising three tinted Toyota Jeeps, was stopped alongside other vehicles.

According to report, when the convoy was stopped, the policemen alighted to meet the soldiers while their ‘principal’ was at the back of the Jeep.

All efforts to appeal to the soldiers by the policemen were rebuffed as one of the soldiers was shouting, “you are not on election duty. Go back!”

The soldier queried, ”Are they (policemen) supposed to be moving around during election? They should tell their principal to come down and explain to our oga .

“Today is not for ‘big man’ to be moving around. Let all politicians stay in their house to go and vote.”

It took them over 30 minutes before the soldiers allowed the policemen to pass.