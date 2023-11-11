Home » Politics » OFF-SEASON ELECTION » Off-season election: Kogi LGA chairman arrested with ammunition, cash
OFF-SEASON ELECTION

November 11, 2023

Off-season election: Kogi LGA chairman arrested with ammunition, cash

Mr James Onoja, council chairman of Igalamela Local Government Area of Kogi State, has been arrested by Security operatives on Saturday.


He was arrested with lots of cash and ammunition. In a video spotted by Vanguard on social media (X Platform), Mr Onoja who wore a white Caftan was arrested with other boys and was forced to sit on the ground.


The money and the ammunition were packed in several ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.