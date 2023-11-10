Off-cycle polls: Who’s running for gov in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa? Meet the candidates

MixCollage of governorship candidates of the 2023 off-cycle elections.

By Miftaudeen Raji

On Saturday, November 11, residents of Kogi, Bayelsa and Imo States, respectively, will elect a new governor as the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC conducts the states’ off-cycle governorship polls.

The off-cycle elections have drawn the attention of political enthusiasts and citizens eager to witness a fresh democratic dispensation in these key states.

As the electoral fervor intensifies, Vanguard delves into the profiles of the individuals running for governor in these off-cycle polls, shedding light on their backgrounds and political antecedents.

Bayelsa State

In Bayelsa, South-South, 16 candidates will be slugging it out to win the top seat of the oil-rich state.

The major three candidates include the incumbent Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former governor and the immediate Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Udengmobofa Eradiri of the Labour Party (LP).

Douye Diri

Diri, a former senator, House of Representatives member, and Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, became governor following a court judgement that disqualified the winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state, David Lyon.

The 2019 election in Bayelsa was between Diri of the PDP and Lyon of APC.

Lyon won with 352,552 votes, defeating Diri of the PDP with 143,172 votes.

However, a day before his swearing-in, the Supreme Court sacked him as governor-elect because his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, forged the certificate he submitted to INEC.

Diri will be banking on the fact that the PDP has led the state since the nation returned to democracy in 1999.

Timipre Sylva

Sylva is the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum. He was also a former governor of the state. He governed the state under the PDP.

Among others, Sylva will be counting on his accomplishments when he led the state and the clout of his party, the APC, at the national level.

Udengs Eradiri

It is posited that the youth’s support for him may swing the pendulum in his favour.

An engineer, he is a former president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide, commissioner, and special adviser on youth matters in the NDDC.

He will also be capitalising on the popularity of Peter Obi, the LP’s presidential candidate in the February 25 presidential election, to cause an upset.

Kogi State

According to the candidates’ list published by INEC, the governorship elections in Kogi State will be keenly contested by 18 candidates.

Kogi faces substantial security issues. Flooding is also a perennial issue in the north-central state.

Among the leading candidates jostling for the number one seat in the state are Murtala Yakubu Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dino Melaye of the PDP, Ododo Usman Ahmed, APC, and Leke Abejide of African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Usman Ahmed Ododo

Ododo is a former auditor-general for local government in the state.

He enjoys the advantage of being the only candidate from the central senatorial district of the state, the support of the incumbent Yahaya Bello, and his party (the APC), which leads at the federal level.

Ahmed Usman Ododo, APC candidate for the Kogi governorship election.

He is, however, faced with opposition from some members of his party who lost out in the primaries.

Dino Melaye

He is the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP in the coming election.

A former House of Representatives member and senator, Melaye contested the governorship primaries of his party in 2019 and lost.

He was the spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

He is famous for his flamboyance.

Melaye hails from Ayetoro Gbede in Ijumu Local Government Area of the state.

Muritala Yakubu Ajaka

Muritala Ajaka was the former deputy national publicity secretary of the APC.

He resigned his party membership, after which he emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the SDP for the November 11 election.

Many residents see him as one of the likely winners.

He is from the eastern senatorial district, the region with the highest number of voters and population.

Leke Abejide

Abejide is a serving House of Representatives member elected on the platform of the (ADC). He represents the Yagba Federal Constituency.

He was reelected on February 25, 2023, for a second term.

Abejide is running for the Kogi governorship seat on the ADC platform.

He is one of the three candidates from the Kogi West Senatorial District.

Like others, the Kogi election promises to be interesting, given the heavyweights vying for the exalted seat.

Imo State

Insecurity has been a major challenge in the Southeast region, and it has led to the deaths of more than 1,700 people between January 2021 and June 2023.

Deaths occur from protests, armed clashes, abductions, mob violence, activities of secessionist groups, riots, electoral violence, and other causes.

Insecurity affects all five states: Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

In Imo, INEC cleared 17 candidates for the forthcoming election.

The major candidates are the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the APC, Athan Nneji Aconu, LP and Samuel Anyanwu of the PDP.

Hope Uzodinma

Uzodimma has been Imo State governor since 2020, after the Supreme Court nullified the election of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP and declared him the winner.

He is the current chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum.

He has the advantage of incumbency. He will also enjoy the support of APC – a party ruling at the national level.

In August, Uzodimma dropped his deputy and unveiled Chinyere Ekomaru as his running mate for the poll.

Athan Achonu

He is the LP’s candidate for the election.

He served briefly in the National Assembly as a senator before the courts sacked him.

Achonu has built a name for himself by embracing his disability.

If he wins the election, he will become the nation’s first amputee governor.

He will also bank on the LP’s success in the South-East during the February and March general elections.

Samuel Anyanwu

Anyanwu was the former National Secretary of the PDP before contesting the governorship election in Imo State.

He served as a senator in the 8th National Assembly.

He contested for the PDP ticket in 2019 but was defeated by Emeka Ihedioha in the party primary.

A former local government chairman and State House of Assembly member from 2007 to 2015, he is well-grounded in the state’s local politics.

Vanguard News