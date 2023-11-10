Off-cycle poll: Police restrict vehicular movement in Kogi 

Kogi State Police Command has ordered a restriction on vehicular movement from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, November 10, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 11.

Spokesman of the command, SP William Aya, made this known in a statement on Friday in Lokoja, the Kogi state capital.

According to Aya, the movement restriction was due to the governorship election holding on Saturday, November 11.

The police urged motorists who may wish to use Kogi State as their route during the restricted hours to take alternative routes.

Aya stated, “The police appeal to the general public to adhere to this order to avoid any inconveniences they might encounter while en route to Kogi State.”