Off-cycle elections in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa, was flawless, says Arewa Group

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Northern Emancipation Network, NEN, has described the recently held off-cycle elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa as flawless elections.

The group in a statement by its Chairman, Suleiman Abbah, also commended the neutrality of security personnel and celebrated the ‘transparency’ of the elections.

The NEN emphasized that such displays of professionalism and impartiality in the security forces are fundamental in upholding democratic values and fostering trust in electoral processes.

The statement read: “The Northern Emancipation Network (NEN) wishes to respond to the recent governorship polls in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa and to acknowledge the efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for their efforts towards ensuring a flawless election, with INEC Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu’s integrity remaining intact.

“We also note the commendable neutrality displayed by the security personnel deployed to the respective states in ensuring secure environments for voters to exercise their civic rights freely during the recent elections. Their commendable neutrality and dedication to maintaining a secure environment allowed voters to exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation.

“NEN commends the Kogi State community as well for their orderly and peaceful conduct during the election, except a select few whose ambitions did not align with the consensus.

“In Kogi, political leaders and voters came together, setting aside personal ambitions for the betterment of the state and its people.

“The jubilations that followed the announcement of the election results in Kogi exemplified the joy and celebration of witnessing the freest, most fair, and most credible election ever conducted by the INEC in the state. This landmark achievement offers hope and the possibility of a brighter future for the people of Kogi, where the younger generation can receive quality education, acquire necessary skills, and secure employment opportunities.

“It is important to acknowledge the transparent and credible election process in Kogi, a result that could only be challenged by those individuals who were willing to undermine the state’s progress and prosperity if they did not emerge as winners. The fact that this result was accepted by political leaders and voters across the spectrum is a testament to the growing maturity and commitment to democracy.

“As an organization committed to promoting free, fair, and transparent elections, the NEN urges all political stakeholders and citizens of Kogi State to work together in harnessing the potential brought about by this historic election. Leaders must prioritize the state’s development, leaving aside personal ambitions that may hinder progress and growth.

“The NEN remains steadfast in its mission to observe and advocate for credible elections across the nation. We congratulate the people of Kogi State for their unwavering commitment to democracy and their active participation in this milestone election”.