Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo guber: IGP orders distribution of 220 operational vehicles for security

IGP Egbetokun

*Warns Against Unruly Acts

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Ahead of the forthcoming off-cycle Gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States scheduled for 11th November 2023, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the distribution of an additional 220 operational vehicles

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said the operational and logistics vehicles are meant to help the Police smooth electioneering processes in the states of Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.



“They include water canons, Armored Personnel Carriers, helmets, bullet proof vests, tear gas canisters etc, to the 3 affected states to intensify security arrangements for the elections.



“Earlier, the IGP had organised trainings for the police officers who are involved in the election security management for the forthcoming elections and sought the approval of the Federal Government for the payment of their allowances and other necessary support to boost the morale of the officers during the operations.



“The IGP therefore urges all stakeholders in the 3 states to embrace peace, uphold the sanctity of the rule of law and be law-abiding in their endeavours before, during and after the elections…

“He said the Police and other security agencies have been placed on alert to avert any unruly acts capable of disrupting the elections in any of the states.”