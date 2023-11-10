Off-circle Elections: Yiaga urges INEC to resist attempts to sabotage logistics

Yakubu

By Gabriel Ewepu

WITH less than 24 hours to the off-circle governorship elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, Yiaga Africa, Friday, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to strongly resist any possible attempt from some groups to sabotage logistics preparation for smooth conduct of the elections.

This was stated during a press conference held ahead of the elections, where the Board member, Ezenwa Nwangwu and Director of Programmes, Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu while speaking to journalists pointed out that despite assurances from different actors about peaceful conduct by governorship candidates, supporters and parties, there is still that concern of “unassailable level of insecurity and the spate of violence across the states especially in Imo and Kogi States.”

According to Yiaga Africa, there has been abuse of power of incumbency through restrictions of campaigns, imposition of fines and levies on campaign posters and attacks on political opponents. The lack of accountability for the fatalities and attacks recorded in the pre-election period deepens the culture of impunity pervading the electoral process.

Yiaga Africa also maintained that the successful administration of a peaceful and transparent election is dependent on the effective collaboration and coordination with respective institutions like the INEC, the Nigerian Police and other security agencies, therefore, improved security deployment in volatile areas will enable voters, election observers and media practitioners in particular to participate in the election across the three States.

However, it commended the peace-building initiative in the three states led by the National Peace Committee and called political parties and candidates to adhere to their commitment to the Peace Accord.

They said: “Yiaga Africa advocates for eleventh-hour confidence-building voter education to improve voter turnout. Deployment of Election Materials: Yiaga Africa notes INEC’s deployment of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials to the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the three States.

“While this projects a positive outlook, Yiaga Africa calls on INEC to ensure proper coordination and communication with the transport companies/unions providing logistics support to ensure early deployment of materials and personnel to polling units on Election Day.

“The Commission should resist attempts to sabotage its logistics preparations by collaborating with security agencies to arrest and prosecute any defaulting transport companies. This will address the recurring late commencement of polls.

“Security Climate: Yiaga Africa notes an increasingly volatile pre-election environment with the spates of attacks in the following LGAs in Imo state, Oguta, Orlu, Orsu, Oru East, Oru West, Okigwe, and Ehime/Mbano and the prevalence of election motivated violence during campaigns in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

“Undoubtedly, the insecurity will gravely impact the quality of the election in those affected areas if not checked. Yiaga Africa is concerned this volatility could potentially limit voter participation, and the situation could be exploited to intimidate and attack political opponents.

“Unequal Playing Field: Yiaga Africa notes with grave concern the unequal playing field for political parties and candidates to compete. The exploitation of incumbency powers against candidates undermined the opportunity for fair competition.

“Incumbents in the three states introduced repressive policies to stifle political opponents and other stakeholders. In Imo state, the government, through the Imo Signage and Advertisement Agency, imposed an N54 million fee for billboards, posters and other campaigns.

“The Imo and Kogi State governments, through a circular, booked all the rooms in all the hotels in the state, which tactically restricts hotels from providing accommodation to other stakeholders like media, and election observers.

“INEC should ensure the operational shortcomings in previous elections are properly addressed ahead of the elections, especially the early deployment of election materials to all polling units.

“Collation and Returning Officers deployed in the election should be individuals of proven integrity and impeccable character. INEC should ensure effective oversight to enforce compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and guidelines on results collation.”