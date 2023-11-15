Observers call for cancellation of Imo election

By Chinonso Alozie

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, accredited election observers on Wednesday called for the total cancellation of last Saturday’s Imo governorship election in the state.

The cross section of observers led by the Director of Operations, She for She Initiative for Women and Girl Child, Kenneth Umez, made this demand while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on the controversies surrounding the Imo governorship election.

Among the council areas where they alleged saw massive irregularities and that the election did not only hold but electoral materials were hijacked as well as issues of over voting, vote buying and physical assault, including the Okigwe, Orsu, Orlu, Ehime Mbano, Ikeduru, Oru East, Oru West, Owerri West, Ideato North, Ideato South and others.

They said: “That the election was marred by irregularities characterized by vote buying and physical attacks on persons who were out to exercise their franchise.

That the Independent National Electoral Commission need to address the people of Imo and generality of Nigerians as to why voting was carried out in many polling units without the use of the BVAS meant for accreditation of voters.

“In several instances, security agencies were complicit as observed and shown in several viral videos where they compromised their duties of ensuring credible Election. By that they aided and abbeted the massive rigging as witnessed in the Imo State election. In one instance, a voter was attacked in an attempt to expose open day vote buying with cash. That INEC is hereby urged to provide answers as to why Elections did not hold in many PU’s in this instance, we observed that in 9 of the polling units there were no Election in ORSU LGA

“That INEC may have exhibited flaws in many areas, one of which is outright relocation without notice to voters. In Orsu LGA, voters were not informed of INEC’s plan to conduct cluster election, hence many voters were disenfranchised. The question INEC must answer is who are those that voted in Orsu? Are they from Orsu or strangers?

“That in Okigwe LGA we observed that no result sheet was delivered to polling centres in all the eleven wards in Okigwe LGA. We also observed that election did not occur in Eight polling units in same election. The INEC and police authorities in Okigwe may have to explain where the collation for Okigwe LGA was done.

“We also witnessed that in Ehime Mbano, Ikeduru, Ideato North, among others witnessed desperate ballot box snatching as ball boxes were snatched and delivered to the fortresses of political party actors in the area.”

“That other areas observed without election is Oru-East LGA, Ideato-North, Ikeduru, Oru West and Owerri West LGA.

We also observed that Ward Collation was not done in the wards as promised by INEC before the election. Especially in Okigwe Zone , Orlu zone and in almost parts of the state. Specifically, In Emekuku ward 1, the INEC ward collation officer disappeared from the Emekuku High School collation center. Some security agents appeared from no where, shooting into the air, tear gassed the environment and whisked away the INEC staff and made away with the results.

“That we notice with utmost dismay as to why there was upload of results from EC8A from various polling units where Election did not hold yet it was seen on the IREV. In over 2000 polling units results as uploaded and seen in the IREV, the total number of votes as allocated to candidates were higher than the actual number of accredited voters, which in all totality demerits the integrity of the Imo Governorship Elections. We, therefore, call for total cancelation of the November 11, 2023 Imo State Governorship Election,” They said.

Among other observers group, the “New Dawn for Development Initiatives, International Women and Youth Revival Initiative, Global Hope and Justice for the Less Privileged, Citizens Right for Peace and Good Leadership Initiative, Centre for Child Care and Youth Development, Women with Disabilities of Nigeria Support Foundation, Women and Youth Empowerment for Global Change Initiative.”